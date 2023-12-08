DEL MAR HEIGHTS, Calif. — Spencer Huntley has a big opportunity ahead of him: playing for the U-18 USA rugby team at the world championships.

Fortunately, the senior at Cathedral Catholic High School has understanding teachers.

“They’re like, ‘oh congrats Spencer, like it’s an amazing opportunity.’ So the support that I’ve gotten for it, has been amazing,” Huntley said.

The 17-year-old will play in the Global Youth Sevens Tournament from Dec. 8- 18 in New Zealand.

“It’s just hard because when I get back it will be finals week for school. So I’m trying to think about all the stuff I have to be ready for and all the work I’ll have to do on the plane,” says Huntley.

The Poway native earned a spot on the 13-player team after an invite-only rugby camp last month in Chula Vista.

“He goes 1,2,3,4, and gets to the 5th and it’s me. I’m sitting there looking at other people and I’m like, it’s me. those guys all get up and those guys leave. It’s just the 13 left behind. That was an amazing moment,” Huntley said.

Huntley plays high school rugby for Cathedral and won league player of the year last season, and says the pandemic helped ignite his passion for the sport.

“So during COVID, when everyone was locked up and everything, I was kind of going in here. Lifting every day. Getting skills, one-on-one with my skills coach, whenever I could. That’s really when everything came out,” Huntley said.

After achieving his dream of representing the U.S., his next goal is playing for the SD Legion.

“There’s definitely a pathway with Legion Academy going into that. Once I graduate high school and feed right into that. It would be amazing, a dream come true,” Huntley said.