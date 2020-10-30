Local students launch nonprofit that inspires inclusion with stickers

SAN DIEGO – At 15, Maddie Lunark isn’t old enough to vote in the Nov. 3 election. But the messages from the stickers she’s creating are wise beyond her years.

“I’ve kind of wanted to do this ever since I was 13, but just started,” Lunark said.

Lunark, a sophomore at Granite Hills High School, joined forces with her friend Riley Shrum, a senior at El Capitan High School, to start Be Their Sunshine, a nonprofit sticker venture to raise money for charity.

They targeted three areas of interest: women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and suicide prevention.

“I was actually really excited to think about starting doing stickers because I have always been a big part of women’s rights, LGBTQ rights,” Shrum said. “I’ve always been really passionate about things like that, which is really cool that she decided to reach out to me for the artwork.”

The duo already has sold more than 100 stickers, donating proceeds organizations, including the Trevor Barnes HOPE Project, the Sunburst Youth Housing Project and Girls Inc. of San Diego County.

“For each right or thing I support, it goes to a charity that relates to it,” Lunark said.

More information including how to buy a sticker is available online at betheirsunshine.com and by following them on Instagram: @Be.Their.Sunshine.