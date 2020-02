SAN DIEGO -- The e-sports program at El Capitan High School is looking to expand. In its second year, the program hopes get more student involved by fundraising and providing students with the right gaming devices.

The program is spearheaded by David Eckrich, the junior who founded the program last year. "We knew kids were going to like e-sports -- they like video games. Now I'm like, 'Hey cool: You can earn money by playing video games.' It just becomes more of a way for kids to earn scholarships and pay for college, so that way their parents don't have to pay out of pocket."