Local disc golfers rally around friend hurt in crash

SAN DIEGO — When you think of disc golf, chances are you wouldn’t assume its a game of life or death — but after an accident traveling from one disc golf tournament to another, Taylor “Buddy” Tritt is in the fight for his life.

Tritt was thrown from his vehicle in the July crash and was very seriously injured. Now some local neighborhood all-stars are taking action, in hopes of raising enough money to get Taylor back to full health.

Sports Photojournalist Nate Goecke has more.

Visit a GoFundMe for Tritt here.