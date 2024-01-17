SAN DIEGO — La Mesa native Ann Najjar turned a viral video into her filmmaking debut.

“So I started boxing because my brother was a pro fighter,” said Najjar. “I started holding mitts and 15 years later, I’m the ‘Mitt Queen’ now.”

A queen in her castle and while most people try to avoid taking punches, La Mesa Najjar has made a career taking them.

“What people don’t understand is you need to know how to box before you can hold the mitts,” continued Najjar. “You have to understand the punches. The same thing that I’m catching is the same thing they’re throwing, but what people don’t get is that you have to be at their speed. That’s what caught people’s attention, I was as fast as they were.”

The Monte Vista High School alumni took her skills online with her first video taking off during the pandemic. One of those viral viewers was actor Michael B. Jordan.

“When that happened a lot of eyes got on me. I was on SportsCenter, ESPN, all of these things for holding the mitts,” said Najjar. “Randomly, Michael B. Jordan found me on Instagram and asked me to be in the movie Creed 3 and so now I’m here.”

Najjer jumped at the opportunity, moving to Atlanta for almost a year of her life and becoming the first female trainer in the franchise.

“Never in a million years woulda thought I’d be in the movie Creed 3 and training everyone, getting them ready for the movie — like never in a million years,” continued Najjar. “I still don’t feel like it’s real, I’m no different than anyone else. That’s what I like to tell people. I go to work every day, I pay my bills every day. Nothing has changed, I’m still the same person.”

The East County native also gave FOX 5 a hint on the next film. For more on that, watch the video at the top of this page.