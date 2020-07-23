Junior golfer on hot streak

SAN DIEGO — Dylan Oyama has enjoyed quite a run on the San Diego junior golf circuit.

The 16-year-old has placed in the top 10 four events in a row, including a victory last weekend and second place in the previous tournament.

The Pacific Ridge High School junior started golfing at age 5, when his parents took him to a golf camp. Dylan says ever since, golf has been his life.

In high school competition, Dylan won the MVP award in Division 3 his freshman year. He said he hopes to play in college, and like many young golfers, hopes to make it to the PGA Tour.

Golf is one of the few sports athletes can still play during the coronavirus pandemic, and Dylan says his success has led to more success.