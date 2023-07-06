SAN DIEGO — The juvenile team at Atos Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy deserves a round of applause. The team is led by 16-year-old Alexa Herse.

“I know that we’re all building each other up, it feels really good,” says Herse.

In May, Herse won gold at four different global tournaments: Europe, Pan-America, Brazil and Worlds.

“I’ve been on the top of the highest podiums in the world, but being on top of the world and seeing everyone coming up to me after (asking), ‘how did you do that? How does it feel?’ It’s special,” says Herse.

The Linda Vista native’s success stems from her new found dedication for fighting.

“I put so much into this sport. I went homeschool this year. I train here every day, seven in the morning,” says Herse.

Her friends, Emily Leyva and Sarah Galvao, are home-schooled too. All of them dream of becoming pro fighters. Until then, they’re working hard to inspire the next generation of girls.

“I think it’s amazing to think that, we have younger girls that look up to us, want to compete like us and compete around the world,” says Leyva.

“The kids do look up to us, especially because we come from the best gym. We show our work and we how hard work. And show our dedication on and off the matts. I think that’s more important than just winning”, says Galvao.

The teens’ winning attitude shines through when training younger girls. Herse sees herself in her students.

“Knowing that I was like them once, looking up to the few women there was in this sport, I wanted to be just like that,” says Herse. “So the fact that I’m there and they can be there, I want to push them to get their goals too.”

That is the ultimate goal of their teacher, International Brazilin Jiu-jitsu Federation hall of famer Andre Galvao, who believes these young ladies are the future of the sport.

“Our goal is to always be an example — not only here at the academy and off the matt as well — their characters. They have a huge impact on everyone’s life by they way they carry themselves,” says Galvao.