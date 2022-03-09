SANTEE, Calif. – A group of 8- and 9-year-old girls signed up for soccer last year in Santee and had no idea they would continue to play with each other eight months later.

“It’s very special,” 9-year-old Claire Coon said. “It’s been very fun being here and it’s fun knowing that Santee has never made it this far before, so it’s very cool to know that my team has made it to here.”

At the Western States Championship, two U-10 teams from Santee will compete in the four-team tournament this weekend. After their local AYSO season ended last fall, one of the core teams from within the Santee league and an all-star team made up of girls from around Santee won the tournament and the sectional tournament.

Even better, they never lost a game in the process to come out of a pool of more than 500 teams.

“I was really scared if we were going to lose because we only scored one,” 8-year-old McKenzie Mulligan said. “I thought we were going to lose, but that one goal gave us the win.”

“We kept winning and winning and then it was our last game, and I was thinking ‘I think we’re going to win this,’” said 9-year-old Kayleigh Hines. “And we were all encouraging each other and I felt really proud of all of us getting that far.”

Five girls play on both teams from the Santee AYSO League, an organization that stresses fun and participation over winning. The team’s coach Chase Morgan said they have balanced that throughout the season.

“Between the two teams, they have a combined record of 45-0 and they’ve won eight tournaments including the multi-tiered tournament to the Western States Championship so it’s really exciting to see,” Morgan said. “I’m just super proud of them and couldn’t be happier for them.”

Both Santee teams will play this weekend in Morgan Hill near Sacramento. They’re feeling confident they can bring home yet another trophy.

“Since we have really good girls on this team, I think we might win again,” Mulligan said. “So, I think we are going to win.”

The teams are raising money through a GoFundMe drive to help pay for travel. Click or tap here to donate to the cause.