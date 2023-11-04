OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside High School girls’ golf have earned the right to cheer.

Oceanside golf coach Tyson Allen is like a proud father.

“They put a lot of work in. They work hard for me, they work hard for themselves. They have fun. It’s like having six daughters,” said Allen.

The Pirates have not only went undefeated this season, but they’ve broken an all-time school and Avocado League record in wins.

“It’s our third straight year that we’ve won the Avocado League championship,” said Allen. “Most of these girls have been apart of all three of those teams. Hopefully, we can come back and do it again next year.”

Coach Allen credits this year’s success to his captains, Lia Nance and Kassidy Stevens, for being more than just leaders on the team.

“Everything that they do is something I would want as an assistant coach, but I have two players as an assistant coach,” said Allen.

“Being a little more experienced than the other girls, it’s fun to be able to help them and see what I can do for them,” said Nance.

“Giving each other tips — not just on golf — like I said, they’re like my family,” said Kassidy. “Give each other life advice. They’re always there for me, and I’m always there for them.”

“I never dread coming to practice because, no matter who’s here I’m going to have fun,” said Nance. “Every person is so special individually and they’re such great girls. I can’t wait to see what they’ll do in the future.”

One thing coach Allen mentioned is each one of these girls are dual sport athletes. They went undefeated and golf isn’t even their main focus.

“Most of the time they come to half a practice, to half a softball, half a swim, half a water polo, half a soccer practice — that’s another amazing thing to have. This kind of success with girls who don’t live and breath golf, they’re just pure athletes,” said Allen.

Now that the season is over, the team is reminiscing on the good times while acknowledging the end of their historic run.

“I went home after that last match and I sent them a text with a couple memories from the season,” Allen continued. “I was in my office and my wife walked in, and I had water in my eyes.”