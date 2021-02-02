‘I feel that difference’: San Diego native brings expert workouts to you

SAN DIEGO – As many traditional gyms are limited by pandemic restrictions, a San Diego area company is bringing workouts directly to their customers.

“I love fitness and I also love dogs and also martial arts,” said Oscar Fahme, owner of OTeam Mobile Fitness. “I called a groomer — he was a mobile groomer seven years ago, 2014 — and when he came to my house with all this equipment, I noticed that was a really good idea.

“So, I said, ‘Hmm. Maybe I can do something like that with fitness?'”

Fahme’s been a fitness trainer for 20 years, including the past seven running the mobile personal training business. But it wasn’t until the pandemic hit — bringing with it public health restrictions limiting gyms’ ability to operate indoors — that the business really took off, he said.

“This business started off a little slow and this year it just totally, totally blew up,” Fahme said. “I’ve been getting a lot of calls. I’m pretty much booked all day.”

The sessions help ease stress and reduce the feeling of isolation, client Alethea Arguilez said.

“Being able to do socially distanced workouts, wearing your face coverings and really have a safe space to continue to invest in yourself that way, it’s the physical, but it’s also that mental piece that you’re working on and investing in and Oscar provides that space and he also makes it fun,” Arguilez said.

And it’s not just the fitness training. Fahme also is a nutritionist that can help clients with their diet.

“My energy, soreness that I was feeling in my lower back because of age and working on strengthening in my core, I feel that difference,” Arguilez said.

The San Diego native operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. While it’s just Fahme running his business now, he hopes to expand soon.

“You guys are going to see a lot of OTeam vans all over San Diego,” he said. “Maybe in the future, like five to ten years from now, you’ll see them all over California and hopefully all over the nation one day.”