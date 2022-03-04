Charlize James uses some unorthodox methods to achieve peak performance. Doing exercises like upside down squats and core balance, her goal is to run as fast she can.

As a junior running for San Diego High School last spring, James won the 100 meter hurdles at the state competition and finished fourth in the 300 hurdles. Those results got her noticed.

James appears in a commercial for AGOGIE, a company that makes resistance training apparel, where she runs around the local streets.



“It was very exciting shooting the commercial, because I have never been in an actual commercial before,” she said.



The 17-year-old did not receive money for the shoot. Instead, James looks at it as a chance to build her brand as she finishes her final year of high school and gets ready to run track at San Diego State University.



“I see a big opportunity,” she said. “One of the biggest things is being the inspiration to the next generation of athletes, that’s really big for me. Just being that motivation for other kids brings that motivation to myself. It’s kind of a goal I have, that I am pushing for.”



The new name, image and likeness rules opened the door for James to pursue marketing opportunities, and she hopes to profit off her brand in the near future.



“Just getting out there is amazing,” she said. “A lot of athletes want to get out there to help them push through and get that supportive system. So it’s big.”



While training for track, James also trains in ballet at the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts.



She says dance helps her running and she has considered majoring in dance at college, but until then, she has her eyes trained on the finish line of her high school track career.



“So I just want to make sure I improve from what I did last year and focus on my times and get them lower, and that’s really where I am right now,” James said.