From Cathedral Catholic to Cal: Anyanwu excited for opportunity to come

SAN DIEGO — For some, it takes years to excel at a sport but for others like 6-foot 7-inch San Diego native Obinna Anyanwu, basketball came naturally.

The now-Cathedral Catholic alum began playing ball in sixth grade.

“I just liked it a lot more,” Anyanwu said. “I played football, that was my main sport back then and basketball was just less conditioning. For me personally, that was a big factor.”

Anyanwu says he was about 15 or 16 when the scholarship offers began coming through. It was University of California, Berkeley that caught the forward’s attention and kept it long enough for him to commit there.

“They just were with me the whole way,” Anyanwu said. “They believed in me and they believed in my potential. So for me, it was just, they showed loyalty and so I’m going to show loyalty to them.”

It’ll be about a seven-hour drive from his parents’ house and the senior admits, he’s a bit nervous to be that far away. But he’s excited for what’s to come.

“[My parents are] saying how they want to move or something. I’m like, ‘Relax, it’s all good,’” Anyanwu said. “They’re just scared. I’ve never been away for so long. … It was their dream, once it became my dream.”

Anyanwu is currently at Cal, training with the team and taking summer classes. He says his teammates have been nothing but welcoming. He said he has a feeling the Golden Bears will have a good year.