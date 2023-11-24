SAN DIEGO — Ninth-ranked Del Norte earned that ranking by winning a quadruple overtime thriller against Rancho Bernardo. An opponent, the Nighthawks hadn’t beaten in a decade.

“Four overtimes, that’s crazy,” said 14-year-old Anthony Mattar, Del Norte freshman running back.

“These seniors wanted to leave out with a dub and they got that opportunity,” said Nick Barnett, Del Norte head football coach.

The seniors and first-time head coach Barnett won with the help of Mattar — the only freshman on the varsity.

“I came in here and they’re like ‘who’s this freshman?’ I was a nobody. I just came in and they didn’t know who I was and I had to prove myself,” Mattar said.

“He just possesses what you want to see out of a varsity high school running back. He had the size, the speed, and the vision. And he has the work ethic. Came out, balled out and earned the respect of our seniors and our juniors and sophomores on our varsity team,” Barnett said.

Upperclassmen running backs Christer Guzman and Ryan Remigio have taken Mattar under their wing.

“Ryan and Chris, I look up to them. Chris has been playing since he was sophomore and he’s been eating since. We both help each other out and that’s pretty cool,” Mattar said.

Mattar scored four touchdowns in six games. His teammates are excited about what his production might look like when he’s their age.

“They talk to me and they’re like, ‘Dude, you’re going to make it D1. You’re scoring on varsity as freshman.’ I have talent, but I have to work hard on top of that talent, and if I want to go D1, I have to work as hard as I can. That’s what I have to do,” Mattar said.