ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Andre “Dre” Gordon’s got game.

“That’s what I want,” said Gordon, “I want to be recognized and I don’t want to be taken lightly. I fit in here just like everybody else, I’m just not at a height level where everybody is at, but I fit in just with everybody else. ”

The 41-year-old has gone viral on TikTok with nearly five million views off just three videos.

Despite being shorter than his competition, Gordon makes up for it with his determination and skill.

“I’m over here turning heads,” continued Gordon, “people are pulling up hitting the record button and I’m not one to show off and get all egotistical. If people are recording me, I respect that and I want to go out there and perform even more.”

The Escondido residents found fame by opening doors like meeting former NBA stars Glen Davis and Mitch Richmond. Dre also earned an invite onto the Patrick Beverly podcast.

“It’s given me more motivation, more hope to thrive in my game and to send a message to whoever else I can help struggling with their game or struggling with their athletics,” continued Gordon. “I want to boost encouragement that it is possible.”

Gordon says that Kobe Bryant’s “Mamba Mentality” has fueled his game and has driven him to never give up.

