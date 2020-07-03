Encinitas teen signs with Atlanta Braves

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Ethan Workinger, an 18-year-old Encinitas resident, has signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Braves.

Workinger played for San Diego City College this spring and posted a .387 batting average in a shortened season, ranking among the junior college leaders in triples.

Since the pandemic started, he’s done his best to stay sharp by hitting at a friend’s batting cage or neighborhood park. With the minor league season unfortunately canceled, he’ll have to keep finding unique ways to develop his skills and stay in shape.

The outfielder says the Braves called him at 6 a.m. on the first day free agents could sign, and he says the opportunity quickly erased any disappointment of not getting selected in the modified, five-round draft last month.

For a kid who started hitting off a tee at the age of two, it’s a dream come true — and the start of another.