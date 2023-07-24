ENCINITAS, Calif. — The Encinitas Little League All-Stars might currently be the best baseball team in San Diego County and they have their sights on the Little League World Series

“It’s something you dream about,” said pitcher Christian Cook, “It’s something that you wouldn’t forget for the rest of your life.”

“We’re very excited that we’re a tournament away from being in the Little League World Series,” continued Curren Haberfield, a first baseman on the team, “We’re very honored.”

After winning the District 31 title, Section 6 Championship and SoCal intermediate tournament, this band of 13-year-olds earned a spot in the West Region Tournament in Nogales, Arizona, which runs from July 20 to 27.

“Look, you certainly think about it, you envision it, you dream it through and what that would look like and then you kind of wake up and say ‘wait a minute, I got to take care of what’s in front of me,’” said Head Coach Ted Haberfield.

Encinitas Little League, or “ELL” as they like to go by, are undefeated since starting the all-star season, outscoring opponents 117-12.

They finished the Southern California Intermediate tournament title by tossing a perfect game.

“It gives us a lot of confidence,” added Brooks Butler, a catcher and pitcher on the team. “Just knowing we’re probably gonna go in there and hit the ball well.”

Right before one of their final practices, the team received a phone call from Spencer Jones, a former Encinitas Little Leaguer drafted in the first round by the New York Yankees in 2022.

“You guys are doing something cool,” said Jones via cell phone.

“Spence is an amazing person and he’s been someone that’s guided us all the way from the start of majors all the way up to this intermediate run,” said Cook. “We’re really thankful for him and especially the stuff that he’s currently doing.”

“It’s really special just knowing that someone with a big name recognizes us,” continued Butler. “Remembering when he used to play for our little league, it’s pretty cool.”

If Encinitas wins the regional, the team will advance to the World Series from July 30 through Aug. 6 in Livermore, California.