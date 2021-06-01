East County man turned his backyard into a Wiffle ball park. Now it will be put to good use

SAN DIEGO – Deep in the heart of East County stands Peet’s Park.

“My favorite part about Peet’s Park is it has a little bit of influence from a lot of different things,” said Lucas Peet, the mastermind behind the Wiffle ball park.

One look inside, it immediately thrusts you into echos of Petco Park. There’s portraits of the Western Metal Supply Building and Joe Musgrove from his historic no-hitter. Look around and you’ll find the grins of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eric Hosmer, a pair of stadium seats and various iterations of the famed Swinging Friar. Even the team’s retired numbers are on display.

“This never stops. It’s like Disneyland,” he said. “It’s always changing. We’re always moving stuff around and updating stuff.”

Peet started its construction at the beginning of the pandemic, spending roughly 40 hours a week for the last year creating this love letter to his favorite baseball team.

“First of all, I have the most patient, loving wife on the face of the planet that would essentially let me take this backyard and turn it to what this is,” he said, laughing.

Now the Lakeside resident is using it to host a Wiffle ball tournament in hopes of raising funds to help send children to Camp Kesem. The camp operates as a retreat for children coping with a parent who has been affected by cancer.

“I was expecting raising like $20 a team or something but he jumped right into it,” said Ryan Cohen, a lifelong Padres fan from Cardiff who volunteers at the camp. “He had a catering company, he had sponsorships and he wanted this amount of money for this many teams and I loved how prepared he approached it.”

The tournament has filled up but you can still help and attend. For more information visit donate.kesem.org/gopadres or visit @PeetsPark and @RyanCohen24 on Twitter.