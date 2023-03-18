SAN DIEGO — Ever since she was 3-years-old, Ily Barclay loved running. Chasing after her older sisters, Jeda and Kayla, fueled her passion.

“It pushed me. I wanted to be better than them, but like be able to run against people that were better than me. it prepared me running against people my own age,” Barclay told FOX 5.

The 14-year-old is a dual-sport athlete at Steele Canyon High School, excelling on the varsity track team and varsity softball team.

“It feels really good because I’m up there with all the upper classmen,” said Barclay. “Because I’m just starting back after taking a couple of years off.”

In 2021, she collided head-on with a teammate in the outfield, in turn, damaging her liver and kidney. She spent three days in the ICU.

“So I was out for like four months. That’s when I started my break from track,” Barclay explained.

Once she got to high school, she laced up her cleats again going full speed ahead. She’s now ranked as one of top sprinters in San Diego in the 100 and 200 meter dash.

The sprinter incorporates her track skills to help the Cougars on the softball field.

“I use my speed to get bunts down and steal some bases. I can cover a lot of ground in the outfield,” said Barclay.

The center fielder is so good at batting, she gets a hit every other time she gets in the box –shocking most opponents.

“They underestimate you, because obviously, I’m smaller than a lot of them” she explained. “But after that, they all know.”

Barclay is shining, while juggling both spring sports at the same time, despite not having a favorite. She has to decide which sport to play throughout the week.

“Like today I had to choose between track and softball, but it’s really what team needs me the most,” said Barclay.

On top of her success in sports, she’s even more successful in the classroom. She’s maintaining a 4.6 GPA. to her teammates amazement.

“They don’t believe me at first until I show them. They think I’m joking. I prioritize my education. It’s fun though, it’s like a challenge,” said Barclay.