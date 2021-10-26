‘Dangerous Dylan’ sets the tone in stellar season for West Hills football

SAN DIEGO — The football team at West Hills High School has played to a perfect 9-0 record on the season and a big part of their success is owed to senior Dylan Snyder.

“We’ve been working on this team for the past four years because we thought it was something special,” Snyder said. “As you know, 9-0 is something special so we’re working now and have been working all four years.”

Snyder spent the last four years on varsity for the Wolf Pack, playing 5 different positions on both sides of the ball and earning the nickname “Dangerous Dylan.”

“In the beginning, it was frustrating because I was trying to get used to everything and just wondering why I can’t play one position for one week,” Snyder said. “Growing up and realizing it’s because I can play all of these positions because I’m athletic enough, it means a lot and it’s really cool to be able to do something new every week.”

Snyder currently leads West Hills with 10 touchdowns this season and has the team on the brink of their first league championship since 2014.

“It’s just crazy that it’s all coming together,” Snyder said. “No one expects to be 9-0 when you go into the season. You expect the most, you expect the best. It’s what you hope for but it’s so surreal when you’re actually there, 9-0, playing for a league championship game against your rival school.”

Snyder is still deciding which college he wants to go to when he graduates from West Hills in the spring but his dream university is Arizona State. He wants to major in business and communications and already has his own business.

“I own my own business right now, I sell vintage clothes and sneakers,” Snyder said. “I want to build off that and work on my communications and hopefully one day own a shop and have that be my full-time job.”

You can see more about Snyder’s business on his Instagram account @ColdWorldThrift.