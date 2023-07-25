SAN DIEGO — Softball is Jeff Jarrad’s passion. Coaching the 12U Mayhem is icing on the cake.

“It’s been 16 years. It’s like a home away. People ask, ‘Where’s your safe spot?’ My safe spot is right here at Calavera Hills,” says Jarrad, 12U Mayhem softball coach.

The Carlsbad native and his wife Kristin have four daughters. Jarrad has coached all of them: Ripken, London, Kennedy and Emerson.

“I like being a girl dad,” says Jarrad.

For this girl dad, this season is bittersweet, calling it his last ride.

“It’s coming to an end, where pretty soon they’re not going to be around, so I’m going to cherish this moment,” says Jarrad.

“We all get to hang out together. With this being the last time we have at Calavera, it’s sad and you know, it’s a little nostalgic,” says London.

The 50-year-old’s oldest daughters volunteer during the summer to help the team. Two of them play softball on the college level.

“Big ugly guy like me, I am what I am. When a college girl tells a girl what to do, they listen,” says Jarrad.

Thirteen-year-old Ripken, the baby of the bunch, became emotional when talking about the impact her older sisters have on her.

“It’s meaningful that they’re coming back. They’re not just coming back to come back. But it’s because they’ve grown up with me and they get to watch me grow up and hopefully I can be as great as they are,” Ripken said.

The team won four straight games to make it to Nationals in Northern California.

The El Camino High school history teacher has a history at Nationals, taking three times in the past, but he has never taken the title.

“We, ugh, we haven’t won — we were runners up,” says Jarrad.

“When you go to nationals it one of those life experiences, a positive life experience, that lasts forever,” Jarrad added.

Even though his time coaching won’t last forever, family will.