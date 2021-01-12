Clients lend helping hand to Oceanside gym owner

SAN DIEGO – It’s hard to believe Megan Johnson McCullough’s only been a fitness competitor for four years as she’s already racked up awards around the world.

Even so, the owner of Every BODY’s Fit in Oceanside wasn’t always sure it’s what she wanted to do.

“Fitness competitions started because a lot of my clients were always asking me ‘How come you don’t do that?’ and I always thought that it was Arnold Schwarzenegger or these people that like use steroids,” McCullough said. “I didn’t know that natural body building existed until a coworker had told me about it.”

A former college basketball player and the daughter of local coaching legend Ray Johnson, she knew she wanted to stand out from the crowd somehow. She hadn’t touched a basketball in 10 years when she began competing. Once the awards started rolling in, she was hooked.

But she and her business haven’t been immune from the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I just felt like everything was taken out from under me,” McCullough said. “I couldn’t sleep at night. I was grinding my teeth so bad at night, I broke the enamel off of eight of my teeth.”

Oceanside gym owner and fitness competitor Megan Johnson McCullough, center, recently had several clients come together to help brighten her spirits, including by remodeling her facility at no cost.

Recently though, McCullough had a group of clients come together to help brighten her spirits, including two of them who are remodeling her studio at no cost to her. From painting walls to installing new mirrors to redoing bathrooms, she said they went above and beyond to help.

The ladies helping out McCullough aren’t quite finished with the renovations just yet, but they hope to be done soon.

“They were like, ‘No, no no. We’re doing this because we want to show you how much God’s love can extend to you,'” she said.