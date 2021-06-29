Chula Vista’s Albion SC boys soccer team wins U12 national tournament

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Albion SC’s under-12 boys soccer team has a lot to celebrate after winning the Premier Supercopa in Dallas, Texas.

“It’s the biggest tournament out there,” Wayne Crow, director of soccer for Albion SC, said. “There are teams from all over the country coming in, whether it’s the East Coast from Florida and Georgia, all over the country. And it’s really the best teams inside the country are in the event.”

The team is made up of mostly fifth and sixth graders. Out of a 34-team field, the Chula Vista team came away with a 3-0 victory in the championship round, capping off an undefeated season for the youth club.

Albion SC U12 finished the Elite Academy League undefeated and are currently riding a 21-match unbeaten streak.

Albion SC has been around since 1981 and is known as one of the top feeder clubs for 6- to 18-year-olds in the country. They currently have players in leagues all across the United States.

