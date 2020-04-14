Cathedral Catholic volleyball star focuses on USC future

SAN DIEGO — Jackson Reed looked forward to a strong senior season on the volleyball court when the pandemic hit and took away his final year at Cathedral Catholic. But his disappointment quickly turned to optimism as he looks forward to continuing his career next year at University of Southern California.
Reed, an outside hitter, was off to a smashing start for the Dons. The senior led San Diego County with 186 attack kills before he and his teammates were forced to call it quits.
“All the other spring sport athletes that I’ve talked to are really bummed out and
times like this, athletes not being able to train and play their sport, we’re able to talk
to each other and have each other’s backs,” said Reed.
The Dons played just 10 games and were finally starting to gel as a team, winning four of their last five games before the season was canceled due to coronavirus.
“We were all just getting to know each other and by game 10, that’s when we hit our stride,” said Reed. “I think we could have won it all and we could have brought back a CIF title and I was really looking forward to the senior game and now there’s no senior game.”
But luckily for Reed his volleyball career isn’t completely over. In 2018, he committed to playing at USC, his dream school.
“I’ve always wanted to go to a PAC-12 school and when I was on my official visit I just loved the team and the coaches,” he said. “It was like a family there.”
In addition to maintaining his 4.2 GPA, Reed says he’s doing a couple weight training workouts each week and using the neighborhood basketball hoop to maintain his vertical jump.
“Just doing what others don’t want to do,” he said. “Just being the guy that’s staying in shape while everyone else is just sitting around and eating potato chips or something. Just knowing that if I do this, I’ll have the upper hand.”
Cathedral Catholic finished the season with a 7-3 record.