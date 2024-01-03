SAN DIEGO — We last talked to Muy Thai fighter David Delapaz in September of 2022 — a lot has changed since then.

“Turned 18, graduated high school, so now I’m just doing the full-time fighter,” Delapaz told FOX 5.

Now a pro fighter, the Carlsbad native is making his San Diego debut fighting for the WAKO national title.

“There is a little bit of nerves, not too crazy, but because you’re fighting in front of everyone you love. You don’t want to lose in front of everyone you love,” said Delapaz.

The 16-time national champion wants to make the most of his moment, showing his loved ones why all his sacrifices over the years were worth it.

“Sometimes I don’t get to hang out all the time because I’m too busy at the gym and they get to see the fruits of the labor,” Delapaz continued. “See what I do and what my life is. Honestly, it’s a great feeling.”

The one person David is looking forward to raising the belt with is the man who introduced him to Muy Thai — his dad.

“He’s always just excited to see me fight, and I’m always excited to just look in the crowd and see him there, ” said Delapaz.

The 137 pounder always wants to see his friends from Carlsbad kickboxing in the crowd as well. He’s looking to inspire those who’ve inspired him.

“Everyone’s in holiday mode expect for my teammates, they’re helping me prepare for this fight. Even my coach, we’re here on Christmas Eve training for two hours. I really appreciate these people to take time out of their day and taking time away from loved ones to help me prepare for this fight,” said Delapaz.

The Carlsbad native will fight Kamen Wilmington for the WAKO national title on Saturday, Jan. 6. The battle will take place at Four Points by Sheraton, located at 8110 Aero Dr. in San Diego.