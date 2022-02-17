As cool as ‘Ice’: Cathedral Catholic star takes in senior year before leap to UConn

SAN DIEGO – At 6-foot-4, Isuneh Brady – or “Ice” as she goes by – isn’t hard to find on the basketball court.

After notching her 2,000th career point this season, Ice is leaving quite the legacy for the Cathedral Catholic basketball team. She’s set to represent the school at next month’s McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago. And yet, when talking about her accomplishments, she remains humble.

“My face when they said, ‘You got your 2,000 points!’, I’m like, ‘Gasp,’” Brady said. “I didn’t know (it would happen that night.)”

Her talents haven’t gone unnoticed, getting offers to play at the collegiate level since her freshman year. Sifting through her offers though, Ice knew there was one place she wanted to go to – legendary head coach Geno Auriemma’s UConn squad.

“I started talking to their assistant coaches and then made my way up to Geno,” Brady said. “They reached out to me and invited me out to campus my sophomore year and that’s when I committed.”

Hoping to go to UConn since she was ten years old, Brady remembers the first time she talked to Auriemma very well.

“I don’t think I could breathe,” the senior said. “I was very shocked that I had Geno on the phone.”

“I’m making that trip (out to UConn),” Cathedral Catholic’s girls head basketball coach Jackie Turpin said. “When they come out west, it’s a lot easier but absolutely can’t wait to see her suited up and playing a game at Pavilion.”

For somebody as talented as Ice, with so many things going for her, the UConn commit is bound to get more than a usual amount of attention.

Even then, for as humble as she is, Ice doesn’t let any of that faze her.

“I mostly stay under the radar but sometimes I get people coming up to me to say hi and stuff, so it’s cool,” Brady said.