SAN DIEGO — Albion soccer club’s under 16 girls team just won their first Girls Academy National Championship ever, capping off a dream season where the club only lost once.

Kaela Martinez, a team captain and winner of the Golden Boot for the most goals scored on the season, described their journey as “incredible.”



“Last year we lost in the Quarterfinals, that was a stinger for us, but it was ultimately the turning point in our mentality that this was going to be our season,” Martinez said.

A 10-month season resulted in a 2-0 victory in the Championship game held in St. Louis.

“It was a clinical finish, with a celebration that was magnified intensely,” head coach Jen Lalor said.

Kailey Carlen, who played goalkeeper on the team, says that she allowed just one goal past her post the entire season.

“Mentally, it’s a challenge but it was also fun going through the challenge,” Carlen said. “I love overcoming those obstacles, I love embracing that leadership role.”

Albion SC U16 also got help from Lizzie Bombah, another captain, and not only one of the team’s most talented defenders, but also a member of the U.S. Youth National Team.

“We deserved to win,” Bombah said. “It wasn’t luck, we won by pure skill, talent and hard work.”