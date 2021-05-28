A league of her own: 11-year-old stars on baseball, softball teams

SAN DIEGO — Ellie Seda has been swinging a bat since she was 5 years old.

Now 11 years old, she was slated to play in the girl’s softball all-star game but decided to turn it down because of her commitment with her baseball team. She’s the only girl on the team and one of the best players in the league.

“I love baseball, like a lot,” she said. “I love playing with the boys more than the girls because they’re more competitive.”

Ellie earned an all-star team nomination for the Escondido Major Twins, a league for 11- and 12-year-olds.

“I had her last year and she was my number one player,” said Kirk Wheeler, Ellie’s head baseball coach. “She can play any position on the field and her bat is amazing. She can really, really hit the ball hard. She’s right up there with the boys, or even better.”

Ellie also plays softball and at times stacks both sports together on the same day.

“Once the games over, she’s changing in the car and we’re hustling over here,” said Edward Seda, Ellie’s father and assistant coach. He said there are days Ellie pitches one game and heads straight to the other to do the same.

Ellie is hoping to take her talents to the national level playing for the San Diego Mustangs, a Baseball For All team. It’s similar to the Little League World Series but for girls-only teams and Ellie is asking for the community’s help in getting her to nationals.

Ellie and the team will travel to Maryland July 18-22 to participate in a week-long national tournament of all girls baseball teams, according to a GoFundMe by her father. The funds she raises will go toward travel costs, team tournament fees, uniforms and helping her teammates’ travel costs.