SAN DIEGO — “In my head, he’s a generational talent and then I thought that might be too mild of a statement, so I said once in a decade. Now that I said that, he may be the best swimmer to come out of Torrey Pines,” said Torrey Pines Varsity Swim Coach Richard Contreras of a standout athlete.

What a compliment for Logan Noguchi.

“That was very humbling to know people, Richard, thinks highly of me,” said Noguchi, a junior at Torrey Pines High School.

Noguchi knows greatness doesn’t happen by accident. He says he started swimming at age 11 and now, he has a two-year plan for the next phase of his swimming career.

“Now CIF’s, nationals next year and going off to college, so I’m really setting myself up to take that next step,” said Noguchi.

The school record holder in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke maintains a 3.5 GPA, which helped him complete the next step of his plan — getting accepted at Princeton University.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to be able to go to Princeton and be apart of such a great culture, and be part of what they have going on over there,” said Noguchi.

The final step of his plan — go to the Olympics while representing another country.

“My mom is actually Filipino, I’m from Filipino descent. So I was thinking of getting my dual citizenship and possibly representing the Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and so that lines up perfectly for my senior year, ” said Noguchi.

The 17-year-old’s coach has no doubt that Noguchi has the ability to swim on the world stage.

“Most people’s ceiling is his floor. He’s meticulous in his planning and his preparation. He will leave no stone unturned. He’ll follow the plane that he sets forth, ” said Contreras