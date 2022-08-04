ENCINITAS, Calif. — Sean Patrick is not your average 53-year-old.

Patrick has been training non-stop for the past six weeks as he prepares for the NOBULL CrossFit games. From Aug. 3 through Aug. 7, he will compete against some of the best athletes in the world.

When he tells people about his passion, Patrick says they usually say “what is that or you’re crazy.”

The Encinitas native is a former minor league hockey player, who after years of staying in shape, got serious about CrossFit. He’s one of six Americans who made the cut to compete in the 10-person category for his age at the CrossFit games.

“I still get to feel like I’m 25 years old and still feel like an athlete, so to speak,” Patrick said.

He added that he has to keep working hard because his children are becoming his competition.

“Young 20s son and a teenage son so he’s always asking me what my maxes are and that kind of stuff, so we have a little friendly competition going on,” Patrick said.

Patrick’s daughters are also athletic and into CrossFit, one of them competitively.

“She’s 16 and her lifts are getting really close to mine, so I got to take this moment in the sun, I guess, while I can because it won’t be long, she’ll be right past me,” Patrick said.