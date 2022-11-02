CARLSBAD, Calif. — It’s been a storybook season for Carlsbad High School football led by 5-star recruit Julian Sayin, who verbally committed to attend the University of Alabama in 2024.

“I just fell in love with the place,” said Julian Sayin. “You know, Coach Saban, I want to be coached hard and that’s what they’re going to do there.”

It was no easy decision for the junior, who had offers from across the country, including Georgia and LSU.

“That’s the standard for college football,” continued Sayin. “You turn on Saturdays, it’s crimson and white. You think of Alabama football and I want to be part of that.”

The 6-foot-1 junior is having a stellar season in North County, tossing 21 touchdowns through 10 games. Sayin also passed more than 2,000 yards over the air, completing nearly 70% of his passes.

He has one more year left playing for Carlsbad, but making the most of this season as the Lancers are vying for an open division championship.

“I love it,” said Sayin. “It’s my best friends that I’m playing with every Friday night and I couldn’t be more excited about it.”

For more on Sayin’s decision, click on the video at the top of the pag..