SAN DIEGO – For La Jolla Country Day School Senior Jada Williams, basketball is in her DNA.



“Had it on the TV all the time, I was like I want to try that, and it just became my thing, I guess,” Williams said

Little did she know, how the game she loves would affect her life.

Name, image and likeness deals changed the game for high school and college athletes.

Williams is the full package, committing to the University of Arizona and winning two gold with Team USA.

Now, she’s juggling school, basketball and three different deals: Spalding, Move insoles and Gymshark.

“Baby Jada is screaming right now, like it was crazy, I was real speechless about it because that’s something everyone wants to do,” Williams said

After spending her first two years of high school in Kansas City, her family worked hard to put her in the best position possible.

Her head coach Terri Bamford is proud of how the 17-year-old balances everything on her plate.

“She never flaunts or talks about any of the NIL like hype into our program…” said Terri Bamford, La Jolla Country Day head coach. “When she’s here, she’s a Torrey basketball player.”

Williams is looking to inspire the next generation of girls to always remain a good person no matter what level of success they achieve.