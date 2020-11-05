100-year-old sets Guinness record for longest disc throw

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Most days for 100-year-old Don Shinn start on a disc golf course.

“I just started, and I picked up the technique right away because I’m very athletic,” he said.

The South Korean and former judo instructor picked up the sport at age 90. Playing makes him happy and helps prolong his life, he said. But a decade in, he’s also become skilled, recently carving out his place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

In October, Shinn tossed a disc 189 feet — the longest toss ever made by somebody his age.

“It’s so nice for me to keep practicing because it makes me strong,” he said. “Not only physically, but mentally as well.”

Even after being recognized for his talents, Shinn still believes he can do better.

“In order to achieve what I have in mind is to keep practicing,” he said. “If I do a little better, I’m happy more than anything else.”

The 100-year-old record holder reminding us that you’re never too old to learn something new.

Click the video above to find out more about Don’s journey.