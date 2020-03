DENVER – NOVEMBER 16: A detail photo of the ball as it falls through the rim as the Denver Nuggets face the New York Knicks at the Pepsi Center on November 16, 2010 in Denver, Colorado. The Nuggets defeated the Knicks 120-118. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The NBA will suspend its season following Wednesday night’s games after a player on the Utah Jazz preliminary tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced.

