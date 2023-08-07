A mural commemorating Lamont Butler’s game-winning NCAA Final Four shot for San Diego State University was unveiled Friday in Chula Vista. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A mural commemorating Lamont Butler’s game-winning NCAA Final Four shot for San Diego State University was unveiled Friday in Chula Vista.

The unveiling happened at El Pollo Grill at 2015 Birch Road.

Butler, now entering his senior year, was a junior when he helped make history for the Aztecs, sending them to the NCAA Championship Game after beating Florida Atlantic, 72-71.

The mural not only celebrates what he did on the court, but also marks the launch of his own nonprofit organization, which aims to empower underprivileged youth through sports and education, according to the event’s press release.

“Lamont’s passion for giving back to the community that supported him throughout his journey is truly inspiring, and he is eager to share his vision with the world,” the press release read.

In May, Butler announced his return to SDSU following his declaration for the 2023 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-2 guard, however, ultimately changed his mind after testing the NBA Draft waters and gaining feedback from NBA teams.

During the 2022-2023 season, Butler led the Aztecs in assists (126) and steals (57), ranked No. 2 in field goals (128), No. 3 in points (345) and minutes (1,010).