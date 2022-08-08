SAN DIEGO — It’s been nearly 50 years since Muhammad Ali fought and lost in San Diego.

Now his grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, hopes to not only avenge that defeat but carve his own path in the sport.

“I love the fact that I’m bringing his legacy back to life,” Walsh said. “Bringing him back to life in my own way and in doing that, I’m carving my own path and it’s super inspirational for me.”

The 22-year-old has punched his way to a 5-0 record with four knockouts. His next opponent, Reyes Sanchez, is 7-2 in his career and the only man that has taken Ali Walsh the distance.

“He gave me my toughest fight,” Walsh said. “I’m just loving the fact that I’m fighting in an arena my grandfather did, breaking his curses and my own.”

Locally, welterweight boxer Giovanni Santillan from Mira Mesa will risk his undefeated record against Julio Luna, another unbeaten brawler with 19 wins and 10 knockouts.

“It’s exciting and I know that this opportunity is one I have to capitalize on,” said Santillan, who eagerly awaits his first shot at a title in his weight class.

As for the main event, WBO Featherweight World Champion Emanuel Navarrete looks to defend his world title against Mexican countryman Eduardo Baez.

Navarrette is 35 and 1 with 29 knockouts and a lot more experienced than Baez, who posted a 21-2 and 2 record and 7 knockouts in his career.

Tickets are still available and as low as $35 dollars.