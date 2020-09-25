Mountain West football to return; SDSU will play 8-game regular season slate

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Juwan Washington #29 of the San Diego State Aztecs leads the team onto the field prior to the first half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Qualcomm Stadium on November 15, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – The Mountain West Conference Thursday announced its 2020 football season will get underway Oct. 24 with San Diego State planning to play an eight-game regular season schedule.

The conference schedule will be released “soon,” according to a news release by the San Diego State University athletic department. It comes following Thursday’s decision by the Pac-12 to return to the field Nov. 6 for a seven-game football season.

“I am excited our football student athletes are going to have the opportunity to compete this fall,” San Diego State Athletic Director John David Wicker said in a statement. “While we still have work to do with campus and local county colleagues on a full return to play, we have made significant strides in returning our players to practice in a safe and healthy manner.

“We will continue to learn from those that have already begun competing this fall to ensure our health and safety protocols are at the levels we need to enjoy a successful 2020 football season.”

