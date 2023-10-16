SAN DIEGO — The world’s best two-wheel racers are gearing up to take Snapdragon Stadium next year for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

The championship, which is a part of the SuperMotocross World Championship series, is set for Jan. 20, 2024.

It will be the second time that the motocross event will take over the stadium after hosting a sold-out crowd during its debut of non-stop, adrenaline-pumping action last January.

Tickets for San Diego and all other rounds in the the Monster AMA Supercross Championship went on sale via Ticketmaster last Thursday. The 17-race 20224 Supercross schedule will visit 16 different cities in 13 states from California and Arizona to Alabama and Pennsylvania.

Before the racers take the mound, a FanFest will be held outside of Snapdragon Stadium from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while practice and qualifying takes place. Racing is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

More information about the San Diego motocross event on Jan. 20 can be found here.

El Cajon native Christian Craig in action at San Diego last season. (Photos Courtesy Feld Motor Sports, Inc.)

This season will feature some of the biggest stars in the sport, including four past champions: Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton. El Cajon native Christian Craig will also be competing for his first championship title.

According to Supercross officials, teams will decide later in the year which athletes will be competing in which respective 250SX Class Regional Championship. However, fans should still expect some epic battles.