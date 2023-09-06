Editor’s note: This article has been edited to clarify Urías’ status.

Major League Baseball has placed Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías on administrative leave after he was arrested Sunday evening on a domestic violence charge, the team announced on Wednesday.

Urías, 27, was taken into custody by officers with the Exposition Park Department of Public Safety and booked for an alleged violation of Penal Code 273.5 which involves “corporal injury” to a spouse or domestic partner.

Exposition Park is the site of BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi and Inter Miami played LAFC Sunday evening in a Major League Soccer match that was attended by countless celebrities.

The Culiacan, Mexico native posted a $50,000 bond and was released from jail early Monday.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 27.

“The Dodgers take all allegations of the kind in this case very seriously, and we do not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence,” the Dodgers said in a statement announcing Urias had been placed on administrative leave. “We are fully cooperating with MLB’s investigation and support MLB’s and the Commissioner’s enforcement of the policy.”

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias reacts after giving up an RBI single to Atlanta Braves’ Joc Pederson during the third inning in Game 4 of baseball’s National League Championship Series on Oct. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Jae Hong/Associated Press)

Urías did not travel with the team on this week’s road trip.

“Right now, it’s essentially in the authorities [and] Major League Baseball’s court to do their due diligence,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said prior to Tuesday night’s game in Miami. “Obviously Julio is not here with us, so for us, we’re just trying to focus on the game at hand.”

When healthy, Urías is one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. He won an MLB-leading 20 games in 2021 and 17 games during the 2022 campaign.

Sunday’s arrest was his second on a domestic violence charge.

In May 2019, Urías was arrested for domestic battery and was suspended for 20 games by MLB. The case, however, wasn’t prosecuted by the Los Angeles city attorney after Urías agreed to complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.

No player has been suspended twice under MLB’s joint domestic violence policy since it was established in 2015.