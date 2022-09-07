SAN DIEGO – It was one of the most polarizing moments of the year in Major League Baseball this season, former Padre and now Cincinnati Red outfielder Tommy Pham slapping Joc Pederson over allegedly cheating in fantasy football.

The action cost Pham a three-game MLB suspension and opened the conversation about the unwritten rules of playing fantasy football.

A few weeks back, FOX 5 had the chance of interviewing some MLB Players at the All-Star Game to get their take.

“I’m going to stay out of that one,” Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth said.

“No, I mean it’s whatever the league deems necessary,” Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been in a league with any sort of weird stuff going on, so I can’t really speak on it.”

While some may be salty about where their teams ended up at the end of the season, others don’t shy away from the challenge.

“I love playing fantasy football, I’m not putting 10-20 grand in per team to play but I just enjoy the process,” Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove said. “I play in our Padre league and with a league with some buddies back home, but I’m not as die hard as some of these leagues out here.”