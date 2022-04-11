SAN DIEGO — Mira Mesa boxer Giovani Santillan put his undefeated record to the test over the weekend fighting Jeovanis Barraza.

“Right from the first round, I’m gonna stay on him, attack his body and open his guard up,” Santillan said. “Just slowly breaking him down and in the seventh round, we were able to get him out.”

The Top Rank boxer continues his welterweight domination, now 29-0, earning his 16th knockout by defeating Barraza.

“It feels good,” Santillan said. “Getting up there and get the win after working so hard for it and executing the game plan. It was a great feeling.”

The 30-year-old celebrated with a cheat meal.

“We went to Buffalo Wild Wings,” Santillan continued.

Santillan’s bout against Barraza was televised on ESPN+, the 30-year-old hoping the national exposure will lead to bigger fight cards.

“I need that platform to get my name out there,” Santillan said. “Get to see me hopefully become a household name someday. It was important for me to go out there and look good.”

Santillan doesn’t know when he’ll be back inside the ring but he’s hoping of landing two to three more fights before the year is up, including possibly one in San Diego.

“My ultimate goal is to become a world champion,” Santillan said. “Having a world title has always been my dream, and I believe we’re heading in the right direction.”