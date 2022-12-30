SAN DIEGO — Mike Curren, nicknamed the “godfather” of San Diego’s annual Over-The-Line tournament, died Friday at age 92.

Curren died at his home in South Mission Beach.

Curren was a founding member of Old Mission Beach Athletic Club, which puts on the beach softball showcase at Fiesta Island. This past summer’s tournament was the 69th annual event.

“He loved all things OMBAC and Mission Beach,” the club said on its Facebook page. “He will be missed dearly.”

This year, the City of San Diego proclaimed July 9 as Mike Curren Day to recognize the 92-year-old’s contributions to the organization.

Curren and his band of misfit “beach rats,” as he liked to call them, started playing over-the-line while waiting for volleyball courts to open up in the late 1940s.

“I’ve still got the moves but not the speed,” Curren told FOX 5 in a July interview.

Nearly 70 years later, the legendary tournament welcomes upwards of 50,000 people from across the country. This summer, over 700 teams signed up for the two-weekend tournament.