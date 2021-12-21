Mickelson, Schauffele and Matsuyama commit to 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Phil Mickelson reacts during round one of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North on January 28, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Some of the biggest names in golf — including two of San Diego’s own — will make their way back to Torrey Pines next month for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, it was announced Tuesday.

Six-time major championship winner Phil Mickelson, Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama have committed to play in the tournament, which will return to Torrey Pines Golf Course January 26 through 29.

For the first time, the tournament will be held on a Wednesday through Saturday schedule — the PGA Tour’s only scheduled Saturday finish.

It will be Mickelson’s 29th appearance in the Farmers Insurance Open. The Rancho Santa Fe resident has played the event all but one year since 1993, winning in 2000 and 2001.

Schauffele tied for second at this year’s tournament before winning the Olympic men’s golf competition outside Tokyo in August. He is a product of Scripps Ranch High School and went on to graduate from San Diego State University, where he played from 2013 to 2015.

