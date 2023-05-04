SAN DIEGO — Soccer fans have the opportunity to watch Mexico vs. Cameroon this year at Snapdragon Stadium.

The match, which is part of the 20th annual MexTour, is set for Saturday, June 10, stadium officials said in a press release Thursday.

A total of two games have been played between Mexico and Cameroon in their history, with El Tri leading the series 2-0.

Mexico last played in San Diego at the now-demolished Qualcomm Stadium on March 22, 2019. El Tri defeated Chile 3-1 in front of nearly 50,000 fans.

Tickets for the Mexico vs. Cameroon matchup become available to the general public starting Monday, May 8, at 10 a.m. PT.

Snapdragon Stadium is no stranger to soccer matches as it is home to the professional women’s team San Diego Wave FC and will also be hosting a 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal match in July.

Fans should get ready for an action-packed summer of soccer in San Diego.