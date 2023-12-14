SAN DIEGO — Anywhere one turns these days, you run into someone wearing Melin hats.

“It is a dream come true and even more,” said Brian McDonell, President and Founder of Melin Headwear.

Since 2013, Melin Headwear has taken the industry by storm.

With more than two million caps in circulation and counting, each one is carefully crafted with its slogan in mind: “Better Headwear for Better Adventures.”

“We’re built to resist sweat stains, easily washable, if they fall off on the boat or in the ocean, you can go back and grab them so they don’t pollute our waterways,” McDonell said.

“At times the 10 years feels like forever and at times you blink and go wow, it’s fun to look back,” McDonell continued. “Went to fashion school and wanted to start a brand, I wanted to inspire. I met my partner Cory Roth in college, shared this idea and we decided to hit it full force.”

Since that collaboration, the San Marcos resident and his cofounder created more than 400 different designs. They’ve partnered with athletes like Ryan Sheckler, CC Sabathia and Phil Mickelson.

“It’s a pinch me moment every time, someone you looked up to as a kid pops up with the product and you know it’s genuine and organic,” McDonell said. “There was a moment early on when Dwayne Wade started wearing a ton of our hats and I just remember thinking how grateful we are for that.”