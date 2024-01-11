SAN DIEGO — During the week, Lexie Hutchens teaches at Magnolia Science Academy — a middle school in Allied Gardens.

On the weekend, she plays slow-pitch softball for the Superiors — passion most of her students don’t know about.

“I just don’t think they’d be interested in it. Nobody thinks their teacher’s cool until they’re older,” Hutchens joked while talking to FOX 5.

But in reality, her students think she’s very cool.

“It’s so crazy. I couldn’t image teaching everyday and then going to do softball,” said Michaela Watson, a Magnolia Science Academy student.

Hutchens, who attended the middle school herself, joined the Superiors in their inaugural season. The team dominated with a 70-4 record and won the USSSA women’s championship in October.

“It’s a 12 out of 10. I can’t even speak on it — first thing I did, was call my mom,” said Hutchens. “I was just so excited to share that with her. I was crying. They were watching it on the live stream. It was just a beautiful moment.”

The outfielder and her squad earned an invitation to face the best in the world for a March tournament in Barcelona.

“I’ve never traveled this far for softball, this is a new experience for me,” she continued. “I feel really blessed to be doing it.”

If you think Hutchens couldn’t get any cooler, you’d be wrong. Despite all she does, she still finds time to be a Padres ball girl.

“Probably the most stressful and exciting three hours of my day. I go out there and I just sit and wait for a Major League Baseball player to hit a ball at me,” said Hutchens. “Hope I catch it and not end up on ESPN’s ‘Weekly NOT Top 10 Plays.'”

Although her experiences at Petco Park are exciting, Hutchens favorite memories are made in the classroom.

“I really like that look on a kids face when they get something or learn something, or feel accomplished. I’ve never really done anything else or feel as drawn to helping people as I do when I’m teaching,” said Hutchens.

If you would like to help raise money for the Superiors’ trip to the Barcelona tournament, visit the team’s GoFundMe page.