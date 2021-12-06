Medina Spirit dies during workout at Santa Anita

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby-winning horse that failed a drug test afterward, died Monday during a workout at Santa Anita race track.
The horse, trained by Bob Baffert, won the Kentucky Derby in May but later tested positive for a steroid.
Media outlets are reporting that sources close to Baffert confirmed Medina Spirit died of a heart attack during a workout at the Santa Anita race track.
No other details about Medina Spirit’s death are available.
