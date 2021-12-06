Medina Spirit dies during workout at Santa Anita

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 01: Medina Spirit #8, ridden by jockey John Velazquez, leads the field to the first turn during the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby-winning horse that failed a drug test afterward, died Monday during a workout at Santa Anita race track.

The horse, trained by Bob Baffert, won the Kentucky Derby in May but later tested positive for a steroid.

Media outlets are reporting that sources close to Baffert confirmed Medina Spirit died of a heart attack during a workout at the Santa Anita race track.

No other details about Medina Spirit’s death are available.

