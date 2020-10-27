Measure E would remove height restrictions for proposed arena project

SAN DIEGO – A developer has a plan to tear down Pechanga Arena and replace it with a new arena along with thousands of housing units and retail businesses.

But to accomplish their goal, they need the public’s help on Election Day.

Measure E, on San Diego voters’ ballots this fall, would amend the local municipal code to exclude the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area’s 30-foot height limit for buildings. Approval clears the way for a plan announced in August by Mayor Kevin Faulconer for Brookfield Housing and ASM Global to redevelop the site.

“It’s about transforming 48 acres of land that the city owns into a vibrant, mixed-use district that’s going to have residential, retail, commercial and a sports arena,” said Chuck Steedman, an executive vice president at ASM Global.

The current arena is 77 feet tall. It opened in 1966, six years before the mandated height restriction.

“You couldn’t even build that building today let alone a new one or residential retail,” Steedman said. “All those things because you’d be subject to a 30-foot height limit.”

If they get the exemption, ASM Global would build what a world-class sports venue similar to L.A. Live, the downtown Los Angeles entertainment complex with the Staples Center and the Los Angeles Convention Center.

For more from ASM Global and their idea with the Pechanga Arena, click on the video above.