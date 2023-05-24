SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego State University football player and short-stinted Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza is joining the New York Jets for a midweek workout, according to ESPN.

Araiza’s agent reportedly confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the free agent will be participating in a workout with the team on Wednesday.

This comes after the kicker was released by the Bills in August of 2022 after a lawsuit was filed against him and other former SDSU football players alleging the gang rape of a then-17-year-old girl.

Araiza has denied the allegations asserting that he was involved, but has admitted to having consensual sex with the accuser. A civil lawsuit against Araiza is still working its way through the legal system.

In the meantime, Araiza appears to be keeping his eyes on the ball while navigating his sports career amid the controversy. He confirmed to FOX 5 that he’s still in training and said his agent has been in talks with NFL teams.

Ahead of this planned workout, Araiza was seen practicing below the border with with the Tijuana Galgos in February. However, the Mexican team’s head coach, Ricardo Licona, told FOX 5 that Araiza will apparently get an opportunity in the NFL.

With what team exactly — if any — is still up in the air.

According to ESPN, a spot on the Jets roster may be a longshot since the team recently signed Thomas Morstead, a veteran punter, last month with contract a worth over a million dollars.