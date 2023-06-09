SAN DIEGO — San Diego Loyal SC has returned from their lengthy road series to host Sacramento Republic FC in a USL Championship match on their home turf.

After wrapping up their three-game road trip off a thrilling 3-3 draw at third place San Antonio FC, team SD Loyal is now headed into a match against the leader’s of the Western Conference.

The Sacramento Republic squad has suffered only one loss this season, starting their 2023 year on a nine-match unbeaten streak.

SD Loyal Head Coach Nate Miller’s team will be challenging its Sacramento competitors as they come off of a three-game winning streak.

Kick-off for the match is set for 7 p.m. Friday with the game taking place at Torero Stadium, located at 5998 Alcala Park Way in San Diego.

Tickets for the game start at just $15 and can be purchased here. Flex plans are also still available, which bundles tickets for multiple games along with some other perks.

For soccer fans who can’t make the game in-person, FOX 5 San Diego will be broadcasting the match live.

SD Loyal vs. Sacramento Republic can also be viewed on ESPN+ or listened to play-by-play via SiriusXM FC Channel 157.

SD Loyal says they “will look to continue adding points against the best team in the league” Friday before a quick turnaround five days later when the club is set to host San Antonio on Wednesday, June 14.

This marks week 14 in the Western Conference and SD Loyal is currently in fourth place.