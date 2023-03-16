SAN DIEGO — March Madness is in full swing and it’s game day for fans in San Diego.

The San Diego State University Men’s Basketball team earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and are set to face off against No. 12 seed College of Charleston Thursday at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Tip off is set for 12:10 p.m.

This is the Aztecs’ first round matchup in the South Region of the bracket and basketball fans across San Diego will be gathering to root on their team in the single-elimination tournament.

One college area pizza shop is preparing to layer on the sauce as it expects to host crowds of Aztecs fans who are eager to watch the game.

Woodstock’s Pizza, located at 6145 El Cajon Blvd., will be serving up three-pointers — in the form of SDSU-themed pizza slices. Fans can enjoy the Aztec Classic Pizza and the Monty’s Revenge Pizza throughout the day Thursday.

Not a pizza fan? The location also offers a variety of appetizers, salads and deserts. The full menu can be found here.

When it comes to cheer — Woodstock’s Pizza will be pouring specialty beers like the Aztecs Ale for thirsty fans.

The local student body and other SDSU fans will have an opportunity to watch the highly anticipated matchup on the restaurants patio or indoors. There are plenty of TVs to be watched.

To add to the fun and competition, fans can join Woodstock’s “Bracket Madness” for a chance to win free pizza for a year. Better hurry — brackets must be registered no later than five minutes prior to the start of the first round game on Thursday. More information can be found here.

The Aztecs closed out their 2023 season with a 27-6 record and are now looking to advance past the Sweet 16.